I just started using GnuCash for personal use and am just as new to accounting, other than some college courses decades ago.

I am able to import Checking and Savings transactions from my credit union (via online OFX) with no problem. I have to enter my Salary transactions separately as I don't have them in any easily importable format. For my first attempt at this, I created a split transaction in the Salary account register with all the deductions for taxes, health insurance, etc. plus one entry for each of the the direct deposits to Checking and Savings. This results in a duplicate transaction for each direct deposit in both Checking and Savings accounts.

This would be simple if I just had the one deposit. I would just split that transaction and fill out the rest for the Salary transaction. Is there any way to merge the two direct deposit transactions into the split Salary transaction? Should I just exclude the direct deposits from the split transaction and have them as separate transactions in the Salary register? Having them all in the same split transaction makes the most sense to me because all the pieces are dependent on each other.