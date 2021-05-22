First I need a sanity check for my calculations.
Say I have this scenario:
|Nominal Rate (per year) [r]
|13%
|Inflation Rate (per year) [i]
|5%
|Initial investment [x]
|$ 100.00
|Time (years) [t]
|10
|Tax [T]
|15%
I want to calculate the real rate (Y) of this investment.
First I need to get the gross value (G):
G = x * (1 + r)t = 100.00 * (1 + 13%)10 = $ 339.46
Then the I get the net value after taxation (N)
N = G - (G - x) * T = 339.46 - (339.46 - 100.00) * 15% = $ 303.54
Then I bring this to present value with the inflation rate, which will be the real value (R):
R = N * (1 + i)-t = 303.54 * (1 + 5%)-10 = $ 186.35
To get the real rate (Y) I need to use the rate formula:
Y = (R / x)1/t - 1 = (186.35 / 100.00)1/10 - 1 = 6,42%
So in this investment my money really grows 6,42% per year. Is that right? Is there a better way to calculate this? this seems very laborious.
In Excel I'm using this monstrosity:
=rate(10;;-100;-pv(5%;10;;fv(13%;10;;-100)-(fv(13%;10;;-100)-100)*15%))