First I need a sanity check for my calculations.

Say I have this scenario:

Nominal Rate (per year) [r] 13% Inflation Rate (per year) [i] 5% Initial investment [x] $ 100.00 Time (years) [t] 10 Tax [T] 15%

I want to calculate the real rate (Y) of this investment.

First I need to get the gross value (G):

G = x * (1 + r)t = 100.00 * (1 + 13%)10 = $ 339.46

Then the I get the net value after taxation (N)

N = G - (G - x) * T = 339.46 - (339.46 - 100.00) * 15% = $ 303.54

Then I bring this to present value with the inflation rate, which will be the real value (R):

R = N * (1 + i)-t = 303.54 * (1 + 5%)-10 = $ 186.35

To get the real rate (Y) I need to use the rate formula:

Y = (R / x)1/t - 1 = (186.35 / 100.00)1/10 - 1 = 6,42%

So in this investment my money really grows 6,42% per year. Is that right? Is there a better way to calculate this? this seems very laborious.

In Excel I'm using this monstrosity: