I am a minor (16 years old) and I won $5000 from a research competition. My teacher informed me I have to pay taxes on this - is there some way to calculate how much I'd have to pay? I live in the USA.

  • What country? Tax related questions require a country tag. – Justin Cave 1 hour ago
  • USA. I edited the question – Shrey Joshi 1 hour ago
  • If it is the only income you get this year, the tax is zero. There is a minimum income before taxes kick in, somewhere above 12k. – Aganju 33 mins ago
  • It's the only income I got this year but if i recall correctly, it is not earned income - it is unearned income so I think different rules may apply. – Shrey Joshi 32 mins ago

