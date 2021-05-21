At the beginning of this month I set up my first Goal in Mint. I have it set to pay off credit card debt by the end of the year, which Mint calculated requires $950 in monthly payments. Earlier this month I made a $750 payment towards one of the two credit cards tied this goal. That transaction shows up in Mint as a Credit Card Payment transaction, but for some reason my Goal only shows $47 contributed towards my $950 monthly target.

Shouldn't Mint record transactions logged as Credit Card Payment towards my monthly Goal? I can't for the life of me figure out why it shows only $47 being paid toward the Goal.