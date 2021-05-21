Lets say I ordered an Item from amazon using a credit card for $100 The merchant cancels the transaction for whatever reason, before the item is shipped.

Amazon states that they do not make any charges to your account if the order was cancelled before it was shipped. The bank will do a "Pre-authorization charge" to test if you really have $100 on your card. There is no money transferred to the vendor, but your bank just allocating $100 for the transaction.

While the Pre-authorization charge is in effect, will this amount ($100) also be reflected on your credit card's due date or will it be excluded? especially when you've gone past the billing cycle of your credit card. If it is included, are you also charged interest for it?

Also how many days does it take for a pre-authorization charge fall off in credit cards? Will using debit cards result in faster times for pre-authorization charges to fall off?