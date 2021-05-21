I am looking for best performing S&P 500 stocks for ~12 months duration for each of the years 1973 through 1982. It could be the top 10 or top 20 for each year; I am flexible on that part. I am flexible in how the analysis accounts for dividends.
To state it another way:
- What were the best performing S&P 500 stocks in 1973?
- What were the best performing S&P 500 stocks in 1974?
- What were the best performing S&P 500 stocks in 1975?
- ...etc...
- What were the best performing S&P 500 stocks in 1980?
- What were the best performing S&P 500 stocks in 1981?
- What were the best performing S&P 500 stocks in 1982?
If that information is too difficult to find, I will consider the top 5 or so from the Dow 30 for each year.