I purchased a motorcycle from Blue Ridge HD in Hickory, NC, almost 2 months ago on 3/30/21. I still dont have the bike. Conditions of the sale was that the dealership get the gas tank vinyl wrapped, and this was supposed to take 2 weeks max. Every week after the first 2 weeks, the sales manager I dealt with promised that the bike would be ready the next week for certain. I am tired of being lied to by them, and I am looking for options on how to get this resolved. I have contacted HD Corporate Customer Support and have left a complaint with the BBB. However, none of that seems to phase the dealership. Any ideas on how to get the ball rolling and get the bike? Any chance of me getting a refund?m The bike itself has never been in my possession and has never left the dealership. The vinyl wrap job was also subcontracted to a local company. Thanks in advance.