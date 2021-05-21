I have been looking for months for wide range of firms that would be able to do some kind of business development, appointment setting, value articulation, introduction, contact encouragement, etc. to institutional and individual shareholders, holding stocks of public enterprises in their portfolios (stocks and NOT mutual funds). Been trying to contact huge number of different firms such as proxy solicitation firms, corporate law firms, brokerage firms, securities lending, official analysts of particular public enterprises to put me in contact with shareholders, investment banking firms, asset management firms, freelancer financial advisors, large banks directly, business communication agencies, PR agencies, etc. Whatever I do, nothing works. Absolutely nothing. Even brokerage firms won't work. I tried many of them and I'm running out of ideas what else to do.

What I'm looking for is a firm that would have as many as possible well established, daily communicated, relationships with institutional and individual shareholders and would be willing to develop a business with them. It's based on having THEM (the shareholders) be willing to receive some capital and be willing to sell (pledged into the collateral) some stocks from their portfolio for the value, lower than current market price (around 70% or so) which is justified with different top quality advantages, unmatched in the industry.

Could anyone suggest please what firms should I be looking at for some help with getting in touch with shareholders and do some business deal or at least introduction and encouragement for some web appointment to discuss it further? I cannot use just business development firms because they don't have any connections with shareholders and the goal is to have them willing to take the capital and pledge some stocks into the collateral in return. Which firms could help with that? Brokerage cannot because they are only doing the trading work according to current market price of stock. In my/our case, the stocks need to be electronically provided and NOT hold on some of those firms' accounts.