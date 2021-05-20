0

I've just started my first job after completing my engineering PhD.

A financial advisor has said that I should consider taking out both income protection and life insurance. The quoted cost would be around £50/month for both plans.

The advice I received was based on the assumption that this monthly cost would be higher if I chose to take these plans out in five or ten years time when I have more people financially dependant on me. Currently live with my partner who is completing her PhD too.

But my thinking is £50/month until a retirement age of ~60 is around £21k (35x12x50). Is it likely that if I choose to take this plan out in 5 years time the payments would just be around £60/month so the total paid is around the same?

Improve this question
New contributor
phald is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • 1
    Is this being offered through your employer? A lot of these kinds of programs, where you get to participate voluntarily, are only available on a guaranteed issue basis when you're initially eligible so pricing and underwriting (your ability to participate at all) may be very different in 5 years. You may want to add a country tag because laws and norms for these programs vary greatly. – quid 18 mins ago

Your Answer

phald is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.