Why did I receive an email when I buy a laptop with nothing in my prepaid card?
"Thank you for shopping with us. We’ll send a confirmation when your item ships."
Why did I receive the email when I don't have money?
One of my clients experienced something similar. If you have a location on which to click in the email, examine it for characteristics of spam or phishing. A faked email serves to entice you to use the embedded links, which are not truly related to the vendor, in this case, Amazon, and will re-direct you to a site for the purposes of separating you from your money.