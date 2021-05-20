0

Why did I receive an email when I buy a laptop with nothing in my prepaid card?

"Thank you for shopping with us. We’ll send a confirmation when your item ships."

Why did I receive the email when I don't have money?

Improve this question
New contributor
malaki106 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • This question is incoherent. Can you please rewrite it so you are clearly posing a question, a question we can answer about personal finance? – ChrisInEdmonton 52 mins ago
  • This question is tagged "credit card", but the question body mentions prepaid card. Which one was it? – void_ptr 41 mins ago
0

One of my clients experienced something similar. If you have a location on which to click in the email, examine it for characteristics of spam or phishing. A faked email serves to entice you to use the embedded links, which are not truly related to the vendor, in this case, Amazon, and will re-direct you to a site for the purposes of separating you from your money.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

malaki106 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.