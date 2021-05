Trying to help a widow plan for the future…

According to “Survivors Benefit Amount” (as I understand), she should get 100% of her late husband’s benefits and lose her smaller amount. In a phone call to Social Security, she was told 82.5%. But neither computes to the dollar amount she was told by the same person.

Am I right about the hundred percent, or are there factors that page does not disclose that could reduce it?