I believe we are now going through a phase transition from pandemic to post-pandemic, similar to the way water transitions to ice, and back. At the interface of the phase transition, there is instability and turbulence -- akin to a market shakeout or shakedown. It's also been coined the "vaccine crash". With oil tanking and everyone in the oil patch knowing that as soon as price rises nowadays, OPEC just opens the spigot, i.e., "game over." However, there are some once-in-a-lifetime green energy buys right now that I believe on the other side of this transition will truly show their colors in terms of explosive earnings growth and share price. Most of these plays involve tremendous advances in physics, lasers, rare elements, chemistry, electrical battery storage, on-demand solar, etc.

The question is: Why did so may of these high-tech energy plays peak in Feb, and correct down about 50% until now? What caused their surge in price leading up to Feb, and what happened thereafter? They are not stay-at-home stocks that changed lifestyles regarding how you work, how you buy, and how you entertain, so did they merely get caught up in the vaccine crash (Zoom, Peloton, etc).