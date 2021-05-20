I'm pretty new to trading, more specifically day-trading, and on my paper trading account, I am given the option to trade at the market's current value vs. putting in a limit order. I could understand using a limit order if you don't have time to constantly keep track of the market, but day-trading isn't exactly the most hands-off type of trading. I have found that it's a lot easier just to wait for a certain price that you like and put/short at market price instead of setting a limit order and hoping for the stock to hit your preferred price. Am I just being naive or are limit orders just universally less reliable than market orders?
I think you might be misunderstanding what a market and limit order are.
To clarify.
A market order will be executed at whatever the current price is when the trade happens. So you can't be sure what price you will get, but you can be reasonably certain the transaction will happen.
A limit order allows you to put in an order and only exercise it at the price you specify or better (lower if buying, higher if selling).The downside is that the trade isn't guaranteed to happen if that price is not available on the market.
In most cases you should be using a limit order unless you absolutely MUST trade the stock at any price.
The usefulness of limit orders is not only for day trading