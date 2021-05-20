I think you might be misunderstanding what a market and limit order are.

To clarify.

A market order will be executed at whatever the current price is when the trade happens. So you can't be sure what price you will get, but you can be reasonably certain the transaction will happen.

A limit order allows you to put in an order and only exercise it at the price you specify or better (lower if buying, higher if selling).The downside is that the trade isn't guaranteed to happen if that price is not available on the market.

In most cases you should be using a limit order unless you absolutely MUST trade the stock at any price.

The usefulness of limit orders is not only for day trading