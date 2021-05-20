1

Scenario: In USA, a person is receiving $1900 monthly from Social Security. His parents receive a total of $1200 monthly. (These numbers are rounded from a particular family’s actual amounts.) The parents are officially dependents of the son. (Not likely, given those amounts, but possible.)

According to “Survivors Benefit Amount” (as I understand), if the son dies, the parents can give up their $1200 and instead get 150% of the $1900. This means that instead of three people living on $1033 each, two people would be living on $1425 each. This doesn’t seem to make sense to me.

Did I miss some detail, or is this analysis really correct?

This is not the family’s actual situation, just something I noticed when I was trying to help them.

3
  • Why doesn't that make much sense? I'm not sure what you think the concern is from the facts you've outlined? – quid 41 mins ago
  • Doesn’t make economic sense to increase their effective per capita income if what they had before was sufficient. But the question is whether my analysis is accurate, not whether the rule is logical. I don’t expect logic from bureaucracy. – WGroleau 37 mins ago
  • @WGroleau Why wouldn't this make sense? Three people can live in a house on a more economical per capita basis than two people can. I would expect the per capita benefit to rise even more for only 1 person. – Glen Yates 3 mins ago

