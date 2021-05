Given these two orders with the same size:

Buy x for 20 Sell x for 15

What price are they matched/should they be matched if we have no time priority? Are there any market standards to solve this case?

I read that in most systems there is price/time priority but in this case the assumption is, there is no way to figure out which order was first because we are on a blockchain and in this case, both have the same time stamp.