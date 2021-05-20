Say I sold a BABA put expiring 5/24 . The usual advise is to close at 50% profit.

What If I leave my position open until the expiry date. The put option will be expiring with no value for the other person holding a long position.

My broker usually shows me a price of 0.01$ or no price at all. I'm wondering what makes the other party to sell instead of just leave it expire with no value.

Will my order easily be processed at the expiry date locking 100% profit ? Thanks