Asking for a friend with no account. They want to invest in an index tracker for the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX),

I have seen Singapore Index Fund(s), but that deals with STI trackers listed on the SGX itself.

I searched and found https://www.bloomberg.com/quote/STTF:SP but my friend's SIPP company just asked for more info (is it allowed to invest non-UK listed companies in a UK SIPP?).

So, does anyone know of a Singapore Straits Times index tracker which can be part of a UK SIPP?