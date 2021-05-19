0

With all the crypto speculation I was wondering: How do countries differenciate between "dirty" money and speculation gains?

I know that in Switzerland you don't have to pay taxes on capital gains (as opposed to income taxes from dividends). So at the end of the year, the tax payer is to declare his assets and his income (but not his specific trades and capital gains).

Now: If in one year I declared assets of 10,000$ and the next year, I suddenly declared assets of 50,000,000$ (and in both years, at the end of the year, I owned it in $-cash because maybe I made a gain of 500,000% in crypto but I sold them before the end of the year) - don't I have to somehow justify those gains?

It could be a speculation gain but it could also have been some illegal dirty money.

Improve this question
2
  • 1
    That's a matter of tax law in Switzerland, not personal finance. – chepner 1 hour ago
  • Not a full answer, but this is exactly why crypto is a preferred medium for ransomware attacks, blackmail, and general money laundering - because there is a certain level of 'justifiability' in cashing out large sums of might that theoretically might have come through speculation. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 24 mins ago
0

Broadly speaking, authorities looking for money laundering focus on transactions not on assets. It is generally much more interesting to look at where the money is moving from and to than at the actual monetary amounts.

If you're looking for money laundering, someone walking into a bank with $10,000 in cash is suspicious because you have no idea where that money came from. Someone transferring $100,000 from their brokerage account to their checking account is not. Both the broker and the bank know the customer and the government knows that both sides have reasonably strict controls in place to prevent money laundering. If you make a huge gain in your brokerage account, that isn't indicative of money laundering (it could be indicative of other financial crimes like insider trading). Someone transferring $10,000 from some fly-by-night crypto exchange the government has never heard of operating out of a country whose regulatory environment is known to be problematic would likely produce a similar level of suspicion to walking into the bank with that same amount of cash.

Different governments, of course, have different protocols for how regulated entities like banks need to screen customers and to alert authorities to suspicious transactions in a way that balances privacy and security. But any country that is part of the established Western financial system will have a system by which regulated entities like banks and brokers report suspicious transactions for the government to investigate. If there were $50 M in transactions from the suspicious crypto exchange to your bank account during the year, the bank would have filed suspicious activity reports with the Swiss government long before tax time and the authorities would be able to investigate whether you were a lucky speculator, a money launderer, or something else. They're not going to wait for tax time to start investigating.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.