I have heard so many different variations of things, "Savings accounts are bad" or, "They are good." What are they really? I cannot figure out. I have tried doing research but I do not understand any of it.
In this case "bad" and "good" are subjective terms that depend on an individual's own circumstances.
- Good = high safety and liquidity (your money won't disappear and is easy to access)
- Bad = low returns (your money will not earn much interest)
If I want to save money for retirement which won't happen for 20+ years then putting my money in a savings account would be "bad" because of the extremely low amount of interest earned compared to stock indexes. I can put my money in the S&P 500 and earn an average of 7% per year instead of 1% or less per year with the savings account. Of course, investing in stock indexes has much more risk. The time horizon balances out the risk of investing the stocks. As I get closer to retirement age I might shift some money from stocks over to the savings account. Because once I retire, I'm more concerned with preserving my money then I am with growing it.
An example where a savings account is "good" would be for an emergency fund. If my car is totaled or I lose my job, I am guaranteed to have the money on hand and easily accessible. If I were to put the money in the stock market then it would take more time to access (sell investments, wait for money to settle, then transfer to checking account). There is also the possibility that my investments lose a large percentage and then the AC in my house breaks down in the middle of summer (or any number of other emergency expenses).