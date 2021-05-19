When it's said that printing more money make prices increase and currency less valuable as well, I can't manage to find a connection between the two. A government agency has printed 5 trillion of the local currency, but so what? Merely an act of printing money won't a) increase prices b) make a local currency less valuable.

I suppose, there are several steps that always get omitted from the explanation because they appear obvious for some people. But they're not obvious for me. Namely, after a government institution has printed 5 trillion of the local dollars, what happens next which then in turn leads to increase of the prices and decrease of purchasing power of the currency?