Due to the PRIIPS regulations, European "retail" investors cannot buy US ETFs. However, I receive quite some investing advice originating from the US, and this often involves ETFs - the likes of PRNT, ARKK, inverted ETFs...

In these cases I would like to find a suitable replacement distributed in the EU. What I am looking for is a website that has this information.

Ideally, a website where I can type in an ETF ticker and get informed about a European equivalent/replacement or similar product - or, that nothing can be found.