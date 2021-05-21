-3

Celsius is giving me mixed signals, I don’t know whether I can get their APY’s on my crypto or not in the USA. Celsius says:

For users who are citizens or legal residents of the United States, Celsius requires your Taxpayer ID (TIN) or Social Security Number (SSN) to be updated in your Celsius user profile in order to gain rewards on your Held Digital Assets.

But Celsius also says

Please note that earning rewards in CEL is currently not available in the United States.

Can someone explain my confusion, am I, as a United States citizen, able to earn Celsius’ rewards for holding cryptos? It’s enough for someone to tell me they’re a United States citizen and have 0 problems with it.

    This Celsius thing looks a lot like a ponzi scheme. Earn 17% returns just by giving them your cryptocoins? Yeah right, good luck ever getting them back. It's probably not available in the USA because it's most likely an illegal racket. – Thegs yesterday
    A bunch of people putting money in to the pool in the hopes of getting more money out is the definition of a ponzi scheme, yes. What happens when people stop putting money in? The bottom falls out, the people at the top get out, and everyone else is left holding the bag. Algorand seems to work by granting people holding coins the transaction fees paid when a new one is mined, that at least explains how holding Algorand gives you more. But Bitcoin has no such mechanism; transaction fees are awarded to the miner that mines the block. So the question is where do the earnings come from? – Thegs yesterday
    (They come from people who are buying in to the scheme after you) – Thegs yesterday
    If you didn't know yesterday that someone was holding bags, then today you can rest assured that you yourself would be a bagholder. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 13 hours ago
    No, you may not use Celsius in the US. Fahrenheit only over here. – Michael 6 hours ago
There are no mixed signals. Those quotes address two different issues.

The first quote is about earning "rewards" in general. That is: you hold BTC, and the rewards are denominated in BTC.

The second is about whether you, in the United States, can opt to get those "rewards" given to you in the form of CEL, even for non-CEL holdings. That is: you hold BTC, and the rewards are denominated in CEL. And it says that you can't.

So from the United States, you can earn rewards, but you can't choose to get those rewards in the form of CEL.

