Celsius is giving me mixed signals, I don’t know whether I can get their APY’s on my crypto or not in the USA. Celsius says:

For users who are citizens or legal residents of the United States, Celsius requires your Taxpayer ID (TIN) or Social Security Number (SSN) to be updated in your Celsius user profile in order to gain rewards on your Held Digital Assets.

But Celsius also says

Please note that earning rewards in CEL is currently not available in the United States.

Can someone explain my confusion, am I, as a United States citizen, able to earn Celsius’ rewards for holding cryptos? It’s enough for someone to tell me they’re a United States citizen and have 0 problems with it.