One of my positions continues to get beaten down by bad news. The latest is that one of its largest stakeholders might go bancrupt.

My question here is what actually happens if a large stakeholder, in this case on that holds 49.9% of a company, goes bancrupt and would have to sell its shares.

On one hand one might say that the shares go down but on the other hand one might say that it does not as long as there are people or institutions who scoop up the shares, right?

The current share price of Simec Atlantis (SAE) is dropping, very likele because of their latest press release, but is this actually a reason for concerns? The inherent risk that is carried by this business set aside for a moment of course. I am just talking about a major shareholder going bancrupt. In my point of view this should not really affect the share price (at least not from rational standpoint of view).