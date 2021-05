I just opened a position on WeBull to short a stock with a market value of $1,554. The total amount of cash in my account is $5200, but my day trading and overnight buying power is saying 0 after I open my position. Will I receive an RT call if I hold this overnight or will I be covered on this position with the amount of cash in my account?

Is it my equity/cash or buying power which needs to be 50 percent of $1,554 that I have tied up in the stock?

Thanks in advance.