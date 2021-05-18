If a company says they lost $2M in Q1 because of:

"non-cash mark-to-market increase in warrant liabilities"

As I understand warrants, they allow the holder to purchase the shares at the strike price before expiry. The only way I can see this as a loss, asides from their dilutive property, is if a companies shares are trading at $10 but the warrants are exercised at $4. Since these are newly issued shares, if 1M shares are issued at $4, the company nets $4M but could've issued shares at-the-market of $10 (probably $9 bought deal discounted) and net $10M (or $9M) and thus this is viewed as a "loss" of $6M.

Is my understanding correct? If not, why is this recorded as part of the net loss?