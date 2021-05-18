On money.cnn.com and other sites I can see stock price forecast - for example for BLL .

Is there some way I can sort stocks on some platform according to analysts price target change?

For example:

Let's say the median stock price change (in percent) forecast for stocks X,Y,Z for the next 12 months is +5%, +7%, +15%. I want to sort these stocks on some platform so that Z will appear first, then Y and then X.

It's easy to do that with 3 stocks manually, but I want to do it with thousands of stocks.

Is there a way to do it?