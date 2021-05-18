0

On money.cnn.com and other sites I can see stock price forecast - for example for BLL .
Is there some way I can sort stocks on some platform according to analysts price target change?

For example:
Let's say the median stock price change (in percent) forecast for stocks X,Y,Z for the next 12 months is +5%, +7%, +15%. I want to sort these stocks on some platform so that Z will appear first, then Y and then X.

It's easy to do that with 3 stocks manually, but I want to do it with thousands of stocks.
Is there a way to do it?

Improve this question
New contributor
John is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

John is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.