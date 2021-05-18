I have an Excel spreadsheet containing data for a bunch of sales invoices. I want to import this to QB Desktop Pro from another system. I'm a bit confused about IIF files vs. CSV/Excel files. I know what the latter are. I don't know what IIF files are, aside from the fact that they are tab-limited files that seem to have been invented by Intuit.

I have QB Desktop Pro. Can I import this Excel file "as is" without paying for a third-party converter app? I found this article but it seems to apply to QB Online only. It's frankly bewildering that QB Online and QB Desktop are so different.