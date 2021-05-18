0

FYI I'm an engineer. I took one basic accounting class in college and that's all the knowledge I have.

My uncle passed away from Covid a week ago. He and my dad ran a small business together. To help lighten my dad's load, I decided to help him as much as I can with the business. The first thing I noted is that they do not have any form of good accounting. The inventory they have is not well tracked and money from the business is used for personal use and vice-versa without proper records. I would like to change this and have a proper accounting setup.

I don't have exact numbers on how much the inventory or the other assets would be worth. We cannot measure it since the prices of our inventory vary with time and there are no records for which item was bought when.

How would you recommend I go about starting an accounting setup here?

  Unfortunately this is off-topic for this site, but this is worth paying an accountant to help you set up/point you in the right direction. The best approach will depend on a lot of things, like your country/region, how they acquired inventory/other assets and how well the personal/business spending can be untangled. How'd they go about filing tax returns?

