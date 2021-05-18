Let's say I sold my house in California and I estimate the amount that capital gains will be taxed (basis + costs + exemption of 250,000/500,000 if it was your primary residence) and there's an amount leftover. Then I plan on moving to Arizona within a few months afterwards. Would I be taxed CA's rate or AZ's rate on the amount leftover? Also, is there a way to avoid capital gains altogether?

I researched that it's based off your income bracket but what happens if you never done taxes before (aka jobless or never received income to report)?

Thanks