1

I am selling my car to an individual who wishes to purchase the car from me for 30k in cash. I asked for a check instead but they stated they only have cash. What sort of paperwork would I need to submit to deposit this cash into my checking account. I am selling the car at a loss so there are no capital gains on this sale.

Improve this question
New contributor
Aceribus is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0
0

You don't need any paperwork other than a deposit slip to deposit the cash into the account. The BANK will need to fill out a form to help the Government detect money laundering, counterfeiting and other crimes. If you aren't doing any of these things you have nothing to worry about.

This is not going to trigger any tax liability unless you report it on your tax returns as a capital gain or other type of income.

The one thing you DON'T want to do is split it into several smaller deposits that are just below the reporting limit. That is called "structuring" and will trigger some alarm bells you don't want rung.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Aceribus is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.