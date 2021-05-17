You don't need any paperwork other than a deposit slip to deposit the cash into the account. The BANK will need to fill out a form to help the Government detect money laundering, counterfeiting and other crimes. If you aren't doing any of these things you have nothing to worry about.

This is not going to trigger any tax liability unless you report it on your tax returns as a capital gain or other type of income.

The one thing you DON'T want to do is split it into several smaller deposits that are just below the reporting limit. That is called "structuring" and will trigger some alarm bells you don't want rung.