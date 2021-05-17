0

Imagine that someone gave birth on November 5th, 2020. California allows moms to take off up to 8 weeks of disability insurance benefits.

Are such state disability insurance benefits taxable in 1) tax year when you were eligible for them; or 2) approved for them; or 3) when benefits were actually paid?

P.S. I know that state is supposed to send 1099-G form. But in case some benefits were paid back (e.g. PFL) so you would qualify for DI, then it is hard to figure out if manual adjustments to 1099-G needs to be made in case some benefits were paid back.

