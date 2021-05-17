My understanding is that Russian inflation in recent years is considered to be running in the 5-6 % range, while US and Canada - in the 2-3% range (as measured by price increases/CPI). But I'd expect that the inflation of the money supply in Russia is much lower than in North America, as the Russian government spending deficit is in the low single digits % of GDP, while US and Canada deficits are near or above 100% of GDP, necessitating much higher amounts of money printing by central banks. Are my assumptions incorrect, or is there a logical explanation of this phenomena? Does money supply inflation not translate into price inflation, are there other forces at play, etc?