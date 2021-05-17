I have a stock position that went south really quick and I have been holding on for about 5 months now. My last average down was 4 months ago.

My average price is $12 and the stock is currently trading at $8. If I sell an ITM covered call with a strike price of $8 and I gain say a $1 of premium then my loss will be $3 per share. I haven’t purchased any more of the underlying stock and won’t be doing so for 31 days after writing the call.

Will there be any tax implications from writing this covered call? I’d really like to avoid a wash sale.