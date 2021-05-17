so I’ve been holding a stock position that went south really quick and have holding on for about 5 months now. Last average down was 4 months back in feb. Anyways my average price is $12 and the stock is currently trading at $8 question is if I sell an itm cover call of strike price of 8$ I gain say a $1.00 of premium putting my loss at 3$ per share- I haven’t purchased any more stocks of the underlying stock and won’t be doing so for 31 days after writing the call.

Is there any tax implications I’ll be having by writing this cover call? I’d really would like to avoid a wash sale.

Any help is appreciated.