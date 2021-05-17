It seems that Form 6781 Part 1 does not allow to specify position close date. This is where I believe, for example, VIX option trades should go.

And it seems that TurboTax in case tax filer moved between states mid year, relies on close date specified on 8949 form to determine under which state closed position sale should be taxed. I don't know how this is supposed to work for 6781 form.

So: