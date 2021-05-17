I’m a beginner to trading and reading some stuff about Limit & Market orders. I’ve thought up some scenarios and I would like to confirm on how the underlying order book mechanism deals with them.

Let’s take Bitcoin,

Current price is $45,000

Highest bid is $44,990

Lowest ask is $45,010

I placed a bid at $45,005. Means I get to “jump ahead of the queue” and any fresh Sell market orders will fill my bid. Am I correct in assuming that?

I placed a bid at $45,020 (more than the lowest ask). There’s also a sell limit order at the same price. Does my order only execute against the matching ask order? Or does it execute against the lowest ask order? If the former is true, will the price jump from $45,000 to $45,020? And If the latter is true, can I say that my buy limit order (bid) worked in the same way as a market buy order?



Also, it’s only today that I started reading about this and I’m already fascinated with these ideas. Can anybody please suggest a book that explains the market phenomena and strategies from the order book perspective?