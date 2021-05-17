0

I have shares of stock with US Etrade, but I no longer live in the US and no longer have a US bank account. I want to cash out those shares and use that cash to invest in cryptocurrency and possibly other stocks. I will then be investing from the country I currently live in (which is where my bank account is) and whatever taxes I would pay from future earnings would be in my current country's currency.

I believe that since the stock was bought through US Etrade it must be cashed out in USD into a US bank account. Please correct me if I'm wrong, because if I could just be taxed in my current country it would make things easier. I'm guessing it doesn't work that way.

To get the cashed out sum I am considering transferring ownership of the shares to someone in the US I trust (which I think is possible), having that person cash out the shares and keep enough to cover what they will owe in taxes as a result of cashing out, and have them either wire that money to me or buy crypto and then send it to my crypto wallet (which I assume would incur lower fees than wire transfer). That is, if this person is willing to help in this way.

Before asking this person to do this, I want to ask here: are there any better ways to get my money to myself? I would rather be taxed in my current country than the US since I no longer live there. I also wondered if it's possible to go straight from stocks to crypto without cashing out, trading one type of property for another and avoid turning it into capital gains, but I haven't heard of this being possible. Again, please correct me if I'm wrong. Thanks.

Improve this question
New contributor
GetsBetter is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

GetsBetter is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.