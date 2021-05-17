I have shares of stock with US Etrade, but I no longer live in the US and no longer have a US bank account. I want to cash out those shares and use that cash to invest in cryptocurrency and possibly other stocks. I will then be investing from the country I currently live in (which is where my bank account is) and whatever taxes I would pay from future earnings would be in my current country's currency.

I believe that since the stock was bought through US Etrade it must be cashed out in USD into a US bank account. Please correct me if I'm wrong, because if I could just be taxed in my current country it would make things easier. I'm guessing it doesn't work that way.

To get the cashed out sum I am considering transferring ownership of the shares to someone in the US I trust (which I think is possible), having that person cash out the shares and keep enough to cover what they will owe in taxes as a result of cashing out, and have them either wire that money to me or buy crypto and then send it to my crypto wallet (which I assume would incur lower fees than wire transfer). That is, if this person is willing to help in this way.

Before asking this person to do this, I want to ask here: are there any better ways to get my money to myself? I would rather be taxed in my current country than the US since I no longer live there. I also wondered if it's possible to go straight from stocks to crypto without cashing out, trading one type of property for another and avoid turning it into capital gains, but I haven't heard of this being possible. Again, please correct me if I'm wrong. Thanks.