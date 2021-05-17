0

I use scheduled transactions in GnuCash and it works, even with user input. What I am missing, that when I enter a user input for a scheduled transaction and use this value in a calculation then I would like to have the result rounded to .05 values. For example I have a scheduled transaction for the salary and taxes, I can enter some value for additional income like tip, then I add the tip to the normal fix salary and then I calculate the tax based on these two. The result is calculated for two decimal places e.g. 10.63 but in the reality I need to round this value to 10.65. I use a formula in the Scheduled Transaction similar like this:

(1234+tip)*0.011

What I would need is something like this:

round((1234+tip)*0.011)

How can it be solved in GnuCash Scheduled Transaction editor?

