My company went IPO last year, and I had about $1 Million worth of RSUs at time of RSU vesting. 22% of the RSU (220K) were sold to cover the federal supplemental income tax. In total, about 43% of the $1 Million RSUs were sold to cover various tax including California income tax. In the end, I had about 540K after tax.

However I was not able to sell my stock at that time due to IPO initial lock up, and when I was finally able to sell my stock, the stock price crashed 80%, and I was only able to sell them for 128K.

My question is, when I file tax return, what should I file for gross income, 1 Million or 128K?

Thanks