I made 3 non-deductible contributions to my traditional IRA account in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Instead, I should have contributed the money to Roth IRA. What would be the best way to fix this?

Here is a list of all my contributions.

year contribution 2018 5500 deductible 2019 6000 non-deductible 2020 6000 non-deductible 2021 6000 non-deductible

I'm reading Publication 590-A, and it looks like I can recharacterize my 2020 and 2021 contributions. In this case, will I have to pay taxes on the gains attributable to the contributions?

For what it's worth, I also have 401k and 403b accounts.