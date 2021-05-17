0

This has been asked a couple of times, but I'm still having trouble with the numbers. I'm a grad student and will be in my area for another 3 years. I'd like to buy instead of rent donation, but given the crazy high prices and bidding wars because of COVID, don't know if it's a good idea.

The plan would be to put a 20% down on a 1 Br condo (~180K) for 3 years and then leave the area and rent it out to other grad students. Other numbers: comparable rent (~1000 per month), total monthly cost of condo (~1250 per month), I make around $3083 per month pre-tax.

I tried the NYT Buy-vs-Rent but it doesn't include keeping the property after I buy. How does that change the math? What else should I keep in mind? Is buying in a seller's market a bad idea? How will I know what the max amount I should offer is?

  • Referring to rent as a "donation" seems flippant and biased. Since you are asking the question, you presumably know that renting isn't simply throwing money away. – nanoman 3 mins ago
The 3 years you would live there are potentially minor compared to the total ownership time, so this is mainly an investment property decision. The wrinkle is that you are considering an investment property before having a stable home of your own.

Are you confident that you will be able to afford, and qualify for, your own housing after you move? Note that your continuing mortgage payments on the condo will be counted as debt service, while your rental income (especially since it will be, at best, just starting) may not be counted as fully as a more stable source of income. So you may well look (or even be) cash-flow poor at that time, unless you get a salary boost upon graduation. And even then, there may be delicate timing among starting your new job, moving, and leasing the condo -- you will have to convince others (not just yourself) that you are solvent throughout this process.

As an investment, based on the numbers you state, the condo yields 6.7% per year ($12k/$180k), which meets the 5% rule and suggests buying.

