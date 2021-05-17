This has been asked a couple of times, but I'm still having trouble with the numbers. I'm a grad student and will be in my area for another 3 years. I'd like to buy instead of rent donation, but given the crazy high prices and bidding wars because of COVID, don't know if it's a good idea.

The plan would be to put a 20% down on a 1 Br condo (~180K) for 3 years and then leave the area and rent it out to other grad students. Other numbers: comparable rent (~1000 per month), total monthly cost of condo (~1250 per month), I make around $3083 per month pre-tax.

I tried the NYT Buy-vs-Rent but it doesn't include keeping the property after I buy. How does that change the math? What else should I keep in mind? Is buying in a seller's market a bad idea? How will I know what the max amount I should offer is?