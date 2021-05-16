In USA California State income tax if one knows they don't qualify for the Earned Income Credit (EITC) can they also deduce that they are also not eligible for the Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC) ?

California income tax instructions don't always cut to the chase and put upfront short circuit instructions to block someone from going down the rabbit hole like the Federal instructions mostly do.

CA 540 Booklet Instructions

Line 75 – Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)

Enter your Earned Income Tax Credit from form FTB 3514, California Earned Income Tax Credit, line 20.

Line 76 – Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC)

Enter your Young Child Tax Credit from form FTB 3514, line 28.

FTB FORM 3514

If you qualify for the California EITC you may also qualify for the Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC). See instructions for additional information. https://www.ftb.ca.gov/file/personal/credits/california-earned-income-tax-credit.html

Seems like they left out the other half if what conditions arise when you don't qualify for the EITC and how that relates if at all to the YCTC. Just going by logic alone you know it's a fallacy (denying the antecedent) to say

if EITC --> YCTC, if not EITC then not YCTC.

but that seems to be what the suggestion is at first glance.