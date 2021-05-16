I'm filing for my US taxes as a US lawful permanent resident, and I'm trying to determine whether I have any capital loss carryover from last year. Where I view this information somewhere in my tax forms from last year?
Where can one view whether one has capital loss carryover from last year on one's tax forms from last year?
For federal tax, look at the "Schedule D - Capital Gains and Losses" in the tax forms from last year:
- Schedule D, Line 07 for short-term;
- Schedule D, Line 15 for long-term;
- Schedule D, Line 16 for short-term + long-term. If the loss is greater than $3000 (or $1500 if MFS), you have carryover loss, else no.