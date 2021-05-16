0

I'm filing for my US taxes as a US lawful permanent resident, and I'm trying to determine whether I have any capital loss carryover from last year. Where I view this information somewhere in my tax forms from last year?

Improve this question
0

For federal tax, look at the "Schedule D - Capital Gains and Losses" in the tax forms from last year:

  • Schedule D, Line 07 for short-term;
  • Schedule D, Line 15 for long-term;
  • Schedule D, Line 16 for short-term + long-term. If the loss is greater than $3000 (or $1500 if MFS), you have carryover loss, else no.

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.