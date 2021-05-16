Does the IRS require me to enter Form 8938: Interest II schedule even when there is no interest, or is that just Turboxtas asking for unnecessary information?
The same issues arise for all other Form 8938 lines where the amount is 0.
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Does the IRS require me to enter Form 8938: Interest II schedule even when there is no interest, or is that just Turboxtas asking for unnecessary information?
The same issues arise for all other Form 8938 lines where the amount is 0.