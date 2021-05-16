0

Does the IRS require me to enter Form 8938: Interest II schedule even when there is no interest, or is that just Turboxtas asking for unnecessary information?

enter image description here

The same issues arise for all other Form 8938 lines where the amount is 0.

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.