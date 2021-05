I am 61 years old and I have two 401k plans from former employers. I want to roll over these 401k plans into a single Roth IRA account over a period of time in several intervals. I would like to know the following:

Are there any IRS limits on how much I can roll over at any one time? Typically, where does one go to open a Roth IRA account, and what is the typical account management fee?

Thanks in advance