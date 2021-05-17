There are no IRS limits on how much money you wish to roll-over into your Roth IRA; you get to choose, and you may wish to lok at your tax bracket to see what is most advantageous. Keep in mind that distributions from a 401(k) plan are taxed as ordinary income, and you don't get a break on the tax rate for the qualified dividends and capital gains that occurred inside the 401(k) plans. Also, if you don't take out all the money in the next eleven years, you will be need to take Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) from the plans each year, and thus lose some of the flexibility of choice in how much to withdraw. Incidentally, RMDs cannot be rolled over into Roth IRAs (or Traditional IRAs for that matter); but withdrawals in excess pf the RMD can be rolled over into an IRA.

There are a large number of choices where you can open a Roth IRA account with varying levels of management fees. If you have a brokerage account already, they will be glad to create your Roth IRA account for you. If you hae a Traditional IRA account with a mutual fund house, or your local bank, they will be delighted to open a Roth IRA account form you. Go to the websites of any of these and they will be glad to handle the details for you. One caveat though; most of the "Roll over your 401(k) into an IRA with us and we will take care of everything for you" services will transfer all the money in your 401(k) plan into your IRA in one swell foop, and not in dribs and drabs or in the measured manner that you are contemplating. Keep in mind that some 401(k) plans also charge a small redemption fee for each distribution from the plan.