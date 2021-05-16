0

I inadvertently refunded all my car club's annual membership fees in my Stripe account, currently showing as "succeeded" in the refunded column That was 4 days ago. Nothing has happened yet What, if anything, is the best way to unwind this in UK?

Improve this question
New contributor
brian is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

brian is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.