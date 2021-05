I recently applied for a mortgage pre-approval, and the bank pulled my credit from Transunion and Experian. When the bank disclosed the score it received, it is lower than the score I see me when using the credit monitoring services that my credit cards offer, Credit Karma, etc. What I notice is that the score given to the bank by the credit agencies are calculated using FICO while the scores I see usually use Vantage. Why do I not see the same score as the bank?