FIFO stands for First In, First Out. LIFO stands for Last In, First Out.

At the time of the sale, you can designate what shares you want sold (FIFO, LIFO or other shares). The IRS requires that your broker verifies that the specific shares that are sold. Without that confirmation, your broker will default to FIFO (First In, First Out).

Assume 100 share purchases and sales:

In your example, you had no opportunity to designate which shares were to be sold because you only owned 100 shares at the time that you sold 100 shares.

If you had purchased 100 shares at $100 and then another 100 shares at $300 and then sold 100 shares at $200 then you could have designated which lot to sell.