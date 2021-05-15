In the US, is it in principle allowed to compute a capital gain/loss by reversing the order of purchase and sale? Here is an example: Assume, on day 1 you buy 1 stock for 100 dollars. 60 days later, you sell that stock for 200 dollars. 60 days later yet, you buy the same stock again for 300 dollars. It seems you would have made a short term capital gain of 100 dollars, and the basis for the stock you hold is 300. Is it legal to claim a short term loss of 100 (allocating the purchase for 300 to the sale), and assigning a basis of 100 to the stock that is still held? Note that this is not a question about a short sale. the case I am interested in is the case where the stock is owned before it's sold and then eventually bought back. Is there any authoritative reference on that? EDIT: I'm not sure, why this was downvoted. This is a legitimate question that likely has a definitive answer. Apparently, the down-voter is assuming it's a dumb question because it seems "obvious" the answer is no, but can we point to any authoritative reference to confirm that?
FIFO stands for First In, First Out. LIFO stands for Last In, First Out.
At the time of the sale, you can designate what shares you want sold (FIFO, LIFO or other shares). The IRS requires that your broker verifies that the specific shares that are sold. Without that confirmation, your broker will default to FIFO (First In, First Out).
Assume 100 share purchases and sales:
In your example, you had no opportunity to designate which shares were to be sold because you only owned 100 shares at the time that you sold 100 shares.
If you had purchased 100 shares at $100 and then another 100 shares at $300 and then sold 100 shares at $200 then you could have designated which lot to sell.
This does not answer my question. I just used "stocks" as a placeholder. I am interested in the case where there is no broker and therefore nothing has been reported to the IRS, i.e. the case where there is a list of trades for which cap gains have to be computed. The question is, is it explicitly disallowed by the IRS to claim a security that was held at time t, was borrowed from oneself, sold at t+60, and then re-purchased at t+120, so that the final purchase is matched with the earlier sale. – braaterAfrikaaner 15 mins ago
You didn't "borrow it from yourself". You sold it. Then you re-bought it. – chepner 1 min ago